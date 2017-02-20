Cop kills neighbor in village parking dispute

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — A member of the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) was arrested after he shot and killed his neighbor in Bacoor City, Cavite province on Sunday.

In a phone interview Monday, Supt. Christopher Olazo, Bacoor City police chief, said the shooting happened at 9 p.m. Sunday in Celina Royale Subdivision in Barangay San Nicolas.

The suspect, SPO2 Edsel Eduardo Cervales,42, was having a few drinks at home when the victim, Rizaldy Ningas, parked his vehicle outside Cervales’ house.

Ningas, 40, a supervisor in a trucking business, was also allegedly drunk at that time.

Olazo said Cervales called Ningas’ attention and followed him as the latter drove home, a few houses away from the policeman’s house.

“(Ningas) reportedly went inside his house to get his gun. (Cervales) claimed the victim shot him first in the leg because his gun jammed,” Olazo said.

The policeman fired again and hit the victim several times on his second attempt.

Both of them were taken to the Bacoor Doctors Medical Center but Ningas died while undergoing treatment.

Cervales, who was arrested, is facing a homicide charge. SFM