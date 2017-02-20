New Senate probe into Duterte’s link to death squad looms

A new investigation by the Senate on President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged link to the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS) is looming after a former police officer resurfaced and accused him of allegedly ordering the killing of criminals in Davao City when he was still its mayor.

Talking the floor on Monday, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV moved that the allegations by SPO3 Arthur Lascañas be referred to the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson.

No senator objected to Trillanes’ motion.

Even before Trillanes’ action, Lacson expressed his readiness to conduct the probe once the issue was referred to his committee.

“Kung may bagong resolution, ma refer sa public order, kung ma-refer sa akin, then I will call for a hearing,” Lacson said.

(If there’s a new resolution referred to the public order committee, if it would be referred to me, then I will call for a hearing.)

Lacson though warned that the police officer could be held liable for perjury if he retracts under oath his earlier testimony before the Senate committee on justice and human rights that investigated the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country.

In his testimony before the justice committee last year, Lascañas denied the existence of DDS. But in a press conference at the Senate this Monday morning, he did not only say that the DDS was real but he also accused Duterte of ordering the group to kill criminals.

Lacson , however, noted that Lascañas’ allegations during the press conference was not under oath but repeated under oath, then the former policeman could be liable for perjury.

“Ang recollection ko mukhang firm ang kanyang testimony e. Ilang beses din syang tinanong. Remember he (Lascañas) was cross-examined by the senators, maski ikutin yun din ang testimonya nya. Let’s see kasi ang test ng credibility kailagang makita mo naman ang demeanor,” the senator added.

(In my recollection his testimony appeared firm. He was asked a number of times. Remember he (Lascañas) was cross-examined by the senators… Let’s see because the test of his credibility would be his demeanor.)