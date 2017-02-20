Lacson dismayed over cops linked to organized crime groups

Senator Panfilo Lacson expressed dismay before the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) after several of them were linked to organized crime groups, including the group behind the brazen killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Speaking before the members of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG), Lacson said it angers him that members of the police force themselves are becoming criminals, some even being the mastermind behind some heinous crimes.

“Nakakadismayang isipin na sa kasalukuyan, tila umuusbong na naman mga organized crime groups sa kidnapping. Ang mas nakakapanlumo at lalo pang nakakainit ng ulo ay may mga kabilang sa hanay ng kapulisan na mga nadadawit, kung hindi man, siya pang mastermind ng mga krimen (It is disappointing that at present, it seems like organized crime groups in kidnapping are emerging. What’s more frustrating is that member of the police force are getting involved, some are even the masterminds),” Lacson said in his speech at the PNP’s multi-purpose center at Camp Crame on Monday.

Lacson, former chief of the national police, was the guest speaker during the fifth founding anniversary of the PNP’s primary kidnapping arm.

He scored the members of the defunct Anti-Illegal Drugs Group who were the primary suspects in the killing of Jee inside Crame late last year.

“Ang isa sa mga pinakabagong isyu, at marahil ang pinaka-kontrobersyal sa lahat, ay ang pag-kidnap at pagpatay sa Korean businessman na si Jee Ick-joo, dito mismo sa loob ng Camp Crame at kinasasanguktan ng pulis na itinalaga para mag-alaga sa kaligtasan ng mga mamamayan, sampu ng mga dayuhang namumuhunan o namamalagi sa ating bansa,” he said.

(One of the recent and probably the most controversial of all is the kidnapping and killing of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo inside Camp Crame which involved policemen tasked to look after the safety of the citizens as well as that of foreigners investing or staying in our country.)

Lacson, who also chairs the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs that launched an inquiry into Jee’s death, said he hopes the AKG would come up with a “complete and comprehensive investigation report for all the perpetrators to be held accountable for the crime.”

He said he trusts PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and AKG director Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao that they will handle Jee’s case well.

“Malaki ang aking pananalig sa inyong mga pinuno lalo na kina CPNP Ronald dela Rosa at Glenn Dumlao, dahil kabisado ko kung paano sila magtrabaho, pati na ang kanilang mga integridad, hindi sa mga kwento-kwento lamang kundi sa personal kong kaalaman (I trust your leaders especially CPNP Ronald dela Rosa and Glenn Dumlao because they I know how they work and their integrity, not only based on mere stories but on my personal knowledge),” he said.

Lacson was Dela Rosa and Dumlao’s former boss when he was the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Task Force (PAOCTF) chief from 1999 to 2001./rga