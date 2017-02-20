Environmental lawyer Mia Mascariñas-Green to be laid to rest

The remains of slain environmental, women’s and children’s rights lawyer Mia Manuelita Mascariñas-Green will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Mascariñas-Green passed away last Feb. 15 after being gunned down while driving home in the presence of her three children—a 10-year-old girl and two-year-old twins—and a nanny.

“We, Atty. Mia’s family, remain steadfast in our quest for justice, buoyed by our faith that the authorities are doing everything in their power to bring the perpetrators and their accomplices to justice,” her family said in a statement.

“Though words don’t adequately describe the person that Atty. Mia was or the life that she lived, we put together the following four vignettes that we hope collectively capture her courage, caring nature, generous heart and beautiful spirit. Please join us as we continue to honor and celebrate her life and legacy,” they added.

The alleged mastermind in Mascariñas-Green’s killing, Lloyd Lancer Gonzaga and Romarico Benegi-an, eluded arrest last Friday morning. Mascariñas-Green was the lawyer of one Conrada Blomqvist who sued Gonzaga over a land conflict in Panglao, Bohol.

According to police, Gonzaga was linked to the murder after being seen in a heated argument with Mascariñas-Green in the courtroom recently. Sources also said Gonzaga’s father has close ties with high-ranking government officials.

“We would like to thank the thousands of people from all walks of life – the fishers, farmers, tricycle drivers, community workers, public servants, civil society members, religious groups, the young and old, men and women—who shared their love, prayers, flowers, gifts and time during the wake for Atty. Mia at the family home. We have received so many precious stories, gifts and kind words from them, as well as the whole Boholano, Philippine and international community,” the family added.

The memorial Mass for Mascariñas-Green will be held at the Manila Observatory on Tuesday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. YG/RAM/rga