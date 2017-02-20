Gatchalian, Pacquiao doubtful of Lascañas’ claims

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to file perjury charges against retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas for flip-flopping on the alleged existence of the so-called Davao Death Squad.

“The Department of Justice should immediately file perjury charges against retired SPO3 Arthur Lascañas. By admitting to lying under oath before the Senate justice committee during the October 2016 hearings on alleged extrajudicial killings, Lascañas has made a mockery of the solemn proceedings of the Senate. He should be made to pay for the grave disrespect he has shown to this institution,” Gatchalian, who is part of the Senate majority bloc, said in a statement.

Lascañas denied the existence of DDS when he testified under oath before the Senate committee on justice and human rights last year.

But in a press conference this Monday morning, the retired police officer did not only confirm its existence but also accused President Rodrigo Duterte of using the group to kill criminals when the latter was still the mayor of Davao City.

“Personally, I find it hard to believe the incredible alternative facts that Lascañas is now asserting. After all, he was singing a completely different tune just a few months ago,” Gatchalian said.

“Taken all together, it is clear that there are serious doubts about his integrity and the credibility of his new testimony. Unless Lascañas can provide actual concrete evidence to link the President to extrajudicial killings, I would not rely too much on this retired cop’s tall tales,” he added.

Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, who is also part of the majority bloc, raised doubts about Lascañas’ new allegations.

“Maraming mga oppositor ang Pangulo, baka nakumbinsi sya. Baka nakumbisi sya na mag oppose (The President has many opposers. He may have been convinced to oppose),” Pacquiao said in an interview.

Asked if he believed the former cop’s latest version of his story against Duterte, the senator answered no.

“Paano mo paniniwaalan e nag statement na dito yun e? Tapos nag statement na naman (How could I believe him when he has testified before? Then he has made another statement),” he said.

“Mahirap ang buhay ngayon, maraming nangangailangan (Life is difficult nowadays, many are in dire need),” Pacquiao added.

Asked again if what he meant was Lascañas changed the story in exchange for money, the senator said: “Huwag na nating sabihing money involved, baka nakumbinsi sya ng kabila (Let’s not say that money was involved, he may have been convinced by the opposition).” RAM/rga