De Lima asks court to quash drugs raps

Senator Leila De Lima urged the three courts in Muntinlupa to hold in abeyance the issuance of a warrant for her arrest as she sought to nullify the drug trafficking charges against her.

The embattled senator filed motions to quash, judicial determination of probable cause and hold in abeyance the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

De Lima moved to quash the information (charge sheet) against her as she insisted that the court has no jurisdiction over her.

ADVERTISEMENT

De Lima maintained that it was the Office of the Ombudsman who has exclusive and sole jurisdiction to handle the cases filed against her.

The cases against De Lima have been assigned to the Regional Trial Courts Branch 204, 205 and 206. RAM/rga