Pimentel downplays ex-Davao cop’s exposé vs Duterte

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III played down on Monday a former Davao City cop’s exposé against President Rodrigo Duterte’s alleged links to the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS), saying it was still far from the truth unless backed by evidence.

“Alam mo you can really say very explosive things pero that should be tested through cross examinations, through background checks, research of the background fact, yung mga years na sinasabi…” Pimentel told reporters.

“So huwag tayong masyadong magulat o lumundag sa tuwa just because very explosive ang sinabi, tandaan mo sinabi lang yun. Malayo pa yun sa katotohanan, hindi po pruweba yun because may nagsasalita,” he said.

The Senate leader was reacting to confessed leader of DDS, retired police officer Arturo Lascañas, who claimed during a press conference in the Senate that Duterte ordered them to kill criminals and the bombing of Muslim mosques in Davao City when he was still its mayor.

Lascañas’ allegation was a turnaround from his testimony before the Senate committee on justice and human rights where he denies the existence of the death squad.

Pimentel said he did not hear the former cop’s press conference but said it would be up to his colleagues if they believe his allegation should warrant another inquiry.

Any senator, he said, could file a resolution to investigate the matter subject to the approval of the plenary and the chairperson of a committee that would be tasked to conduct the probe. RAM