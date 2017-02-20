Palace: DDS leader’s claim part of political drama vs Duterte

Malacañang on Monday dismissed the allegations of confessed Davao Death Squad (DDS) leader retired SPO3 Arturo Lascañas as part of a demolition job against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the claims made by Lascañas in a press conference at the Senate implicating Duterte in vigilante killings in Davao were “part of a protracted political drama aimed to destroy the President and to topple his administration.”

“Our people are aware that this character assassination is nothing but vicious politics orchestrated by sectors affected by the reform initiated by the Duterte administration. The Commission on Human Rights, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Senate Committee on Justice already cleared the President of extrajudicial killings and his involvement in the Davao Death Squad,” Andanar said in a statement.

“Bringing change is not an easy task. The Duterte administration has disturbed/distracted the establishment. However, we remain undistracted in delivering goods and services to the people, not just the interest of the law,” Andanar added.

Retracting his earlier testimony at the Senate, Lascañas resurfaced on Monday and said the DDS was real. Affirming previous claims made by another confessed DDS member Edgar Matobato, Lascañas said Duterte ordered killings in Davao City when he was still mayor, including the death of journalist Jun Pala and the bombing of a Muslim mosque.

The retired Davao City police officer also admitted being instrumental in the killing of his own brothers, who were supposedly involved in illegal drugs, due to his “too much loyalty” to Duterte’s campaign.

The Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), who presented Lascañas to the media, said he is set to elaborate his testimonies under oath. JE/rga