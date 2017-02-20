Aguirre downplays Lascañas’ claim on existence of DDS

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II downplayed the testimony of retired Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Arturo Lascañas on the existence of the Davao Death Squad (DDS) where President Rodrigo Duterte is being tagged as its leader.

“He could be another Matobato as he was presented by [Senator Antonio] Trillanes [IV],” Aguirre said referring to confessed gunman Edgar Matobato who has been criticized for his inconsistent testimonies before the Senate.

Aguirre noted the timing of Lascañas admission in relation to the filing of drug charges against Senator Leila De Lima.

“This is diversionary tactic to deflect the seriousness of the crimes committed by De Lima,” Aguirre said.

He added that with calls on people to hold protest action against the Duterte administration on the EDSA People Power anniversary, Aguirre said “this is calculated to orchestrate their call for warm bodies to attend the EDSA Anniversary.” RAM

