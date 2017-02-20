Confessed DDS leader admits hand in killing of brothers due to loyalty

The confessed leader of the notorious Davao Death Squad (DDS) admitted that he had a hand in the killing of his own brothers who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs, upon the orders of then Davao city mayor and now President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Isa ako sa instrumento sa pagkapatay ng dalawa kong kapatid, si Cecilio at si Fernando. Tanggap ko po kung ano ang nangyari sa akin, dahil po sa sobra kong loyalty, nagawa ko po ito sa sarili kong dalawang kapatid. Pinapatay ko,” an emotional SPO3 Arturo Lascañas said in a press conference at the Senate.

In a major turnaround from his earlier testimony in the Senate, Lascañas said the infamous DDS was real and that Duterte personally ordered the killings in Davao City, including the death of broadcast journalist Jun Pala in 2003.

Lascañas was presented to the media by counsels of the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) led by lawyer Jose Manuel Diokno.

“We look at this case really as one involving impunity and accountability. We will do everything in our power to ensure that everyone from the highest to the lowest is held accountable for their wrongdoing,” Diokno said.

An emotional Lascañas told policemen not to take the law into their own hands, adding that he was ready if he would be killed for his confession.

“Panawagan ko po sa mga kasama ko sa pambansang kapulisan, na hindi po solusyon ang pagpatay. Managot po tayo sa batas ng tao at batas ng Diyos. Uusigin tayo ng konsensya natin hanggang dalhin natin ito sa libingan natin,” he said.

“Mamatay man ako o ipapatay ako, kintento ako na magawa ko ang promise ko na magawa ang isang public confession,” Lascañas added.

Pressed to elaborate on Lascañas’ claims, FLAG said he is set to testify under oath. RAM