Duterte ordered killing of Jun Pala—confessed DDS leader

The leader of the infamous vigilante group Davao Death Squad (DDS) on Monday tagged President Rodrigo Duterte in the killing of Davao radio broadcaster Jun Pala in 2003.

In a press conference at the Senate, SPO3 Arturo Lascañas, the former right-hand man of Duterte, said he was hired by Duterte through one SPO4 Sonny Buenaventura to kill Pala, who was very critical of the then Davao mayor in his commentaries.

Lascañas said they were paid P3 million for the operation.

“Sabi ni Sonny galit na galit si Mayor Rody kay Jun Pala dahil sa araw araw nitong atake sa radyo (Sonny said that Mayor Rody is furious at Jun Pala because of the latter’s attacks over the radio),” Lascañas said.

Lascañas said he coordinated with one SPO1 Tan from Sta. Ana, Davao police who supposedly provided the hit men, including rebel returnees, for Pala’s assassination.

“Sa madaling sabi kami ang nagplano na i-assassinate si Jun Pala. Gumawa kami ng pag-ambush two times. Two times din syang nakaligtas (In short, we planned the assassination of Jun Pala. We performed the ambush two times. He was able to survive the ambush two times),” he said.

Two months after a failed ambush, Lascañas said he was able to talk to Duterte at a Davao mall. He said the mayor told him to take time in killing Pala.

“Sa isang sitwasyon nagkita kami ni Mayor Rody sa 3rd floor ng isang mall, nagkakape ako nilapitan ko sya at ang bulong nya sa akin, pag ambush ninyo kay Jun Pala… take time. Ayaw pagdali (In an instance, Mayor Rody and I saw each other on the 3rd floor of a mall, I was having coffee then I approached him and he whispered to me to take time in killing Jun Pala. He didn’t want to rush it),” he said.

Lascañas was presented to the media by the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) led by lawyer Jose Manuel Diokno and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV. RAM