MMDA probes anti-littering enforcer who harassed commuters

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has started looking into the complaint posted on social media against an anti-littering enforcer who allegedly cursed a commuter accompanying his mother to a doctor.

In his Facebook post on Wednesday, Vicente Alcantara III said the enforcer wrongfully accused him of throwing bus tickets on the street.

Alcantara said he and his mother just got off a bus on Taft Avenue-Gil Puyat (Buendia) Street and were waiting for a jeepney going to the hospital when the enforcer accosted him.

When Alcantara’s mother backed him up that the bus tickets were not theirs, the enforcer allegedly shouted at the woman.

The enforcer stepped back when the mother took out their bus tickets from her bag. But then he shouted “F— you!” at Alcantara who cursed him back. The enforcer also allegedly raised his fist as if asking for a fight.

Alcantara said another commuter told him that he suffered the same false accusation from that enforcer. They tried to get the name of the enforcer to no avail so Alcantara snapped a photo and included it in his Facebook post.

“The employee whose photograph was shown on the FB post has been called to the MMDA office for immediate investigation regarding said incident,” the MMDA said in a press statement.

“The management of MMDA will not tolerate such disrespectful acts, particularly from our frontline enforcement units which include traffic and environmental enforcers,” the MMDA said.

If proven guilty, the enforcer would be penalized administratively. He could also face outright dismissal if he’s a casual employee. The MMDA withheld the name of the enforcer pending investigation. SFM