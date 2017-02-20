NPA keeps 6 gov’t troopers captive

DAVAO CITY—The New People’s Army (NPA) in Mindanao is now keeping captive six government troopers following President Duterte’s declaration of an end to peace talks between his administration and rebel leaders.

The number of NPA captives rose to six following the capture of two government militiamen at a rebel checkpoint in Davao Oriental on Feb. 14.

In a statement, NPA Southern Mindanao spokesperson Rigoberto Sanchez said the rebels had set up the checkpoint in the village of Don Mariano in Lupon town, Davao Oriental, where militiamen Rene Doller, 34, and Carl Mark Nucos, 24, had been captured.

The two belonged to the Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion.

Rebels seized handguns from the two who, Sanchez said, are “being treated leniently.”

The militiamen, Sanchez added, are also being investigated for “possible crimes against the people and the revolutionary movement.”

Rebels, said Sanchez, are also investigating the militiamen’s role in counterinsurgency operations.

NPA rebels operating in Central Mindanao have also sought to assure the families of their other captives that the soldiers are being treated well.

Also in captivity are Pfc. Samuel Garay and Sgt. Solaiman Calocop who were captured in the town of Colombio, Sultan Kudarat province, on Feb. 1. —REPORTS FROM ALLAN NAWAL, EDWIN FERNANDEZ AND ELDIE AGUIRRE