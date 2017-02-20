Reds open to bilateral ceasefire

DAVAO CITY—The future of a more stable ceasefire looks bright.

Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the peace process, expressed appreciation over the public pronouncement of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) to negotiate and craft a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

“We welcome and respect the positive position coming from the leadership of the CPP, NPA (New People’s Army), NDFP (National Democratic Front of the Philippines),” Dureza said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPP, in a statement, said the originally scheduled meeting to discuss the details of a bilateral ceasefire agreement in The Netherlands on Feb. 22 to 27 could proceed if President Duterte decides to send the government negotiating panel.

“The Party and the New People’s Army reiterate their support for efforts to forge a bilateral ceasefire agreement. The revolutionary forces are encouraged by the previous statements of President Duterte that all political prisoners will be released within 48 hours once the bilateral ceasefire agreement is signed,” the CPP said.

But the CPP admitted that negotiating the details of the ceasefire agreement would be challenging.

“We anticipate that negotiations concerning the terms of reference of a bilateral ceasefire agreement will be most difficult. The revolutionary forces are bound by principle to assert the withdrawal of the AFP’s operating troops from areas under the sway of the revolutionary government,” the CPP said.

As a positive gesture, the CPP directed the New People’s Army to immediately release all captured soldiers and police officers.

President Duterte earlier canceled the negotiations following the NPA’s announcement to end its own ceasefire effective Feb. 10.

The NPA cited the alleged nonrelease of political prisoners and the continuing presence of government forces in the communities as reasons for terminating its ceasefire.

Over 30 armed hostilities have already been reported since then.

The NDFP and President Duterte recently hinted at the possibility of resuming the peace negotiations, with both working on backchannel talks.

Labor Secretary and chief government peace negotiator Silvestre Bello III on Sunday welcomed the offer of the CPP to negotiate a bilateral ceasefire agreement with the government.

Bello said he would relay the offer to President Duterte and the matter could be taken up during Monday night’s dinner meeting with the three members of the Left in the Cabinet: National Anti-Poverty Commission chair Liza Maza, Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and Agrarian Secretary Rafael Mariano.

“It (the peace offer) is a very good development. If they continue to show goodwill, then the President might reconsider his decision about the peace talks,” Bello said in a phone interview.