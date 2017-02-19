Panelo:  Drug raps vs De Lima based on documents and testimonies

MANILA — Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Sunday night the criminal cases brought against Sen. Leila de Lima for her alleged involvement in illegal drug trafficking at the New Bilibid Prison were based on documentary evidence and testimonies of witnesses.

“There is absolutely no basis for the claim that the cases were politically motivated. This government will prosecute any person regardless of their influence or relationship with the officials running the government,” Panelo told the Philippine Daily Inquirer over the phone.

“This government will apply the law on whoever is involved (in criminal activities),” he stressed. “It’s up to the court to decide whether (De Lima) should be convicted or acquitted.”

De Lima is accused of collecting protection money or drug pay-offs from high-profile inmates of the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City. Several of the inmates testified against her at a congressional inquiry held by the House of Representatives. SFM