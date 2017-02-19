House majority to hold caucus on death penalty bill

MANILA — The House of Representatives majority is set to hold a caucus on Monday (Feb. 20) on the death penalty bill to discuss whether to continue with the period of interpellation, after Majority floor leader Rodolfo Fariñas last week slammed the opponents of the bill for using the quorum as a delaying tactic.

The revival of the death penalty is a priority legislative measure of President Duterte, who believes that capital punishment would curb what he claims is the country’s worsening drug problem.

House leaders initially said that they wanted the bill passed by mid-March.

House deputy majority leader Fredenil Castro told the Philippine Daily Inquirer he felt that the interpellation would still continue “because it is the intention of the majority to give sufficient opportunity to

everybody to clarify all issues.”

However, Castro also warned that this could change if “this opportunity is clearly abused, or waived expressly or impliedly by acts or omissions… (where) the intention to procrastinate the proceeding is manifest.”

House minority floor leader Lito Atienza said that the anti-death penalty lawmakers like him “will keep on asserting ourselves.”

“If they (majority) break the rules, they will be answerable to the people. The people will not agree to railroading the bill. The (majority) wants it at all cost,” Atienza said.

Ironically, Atienza pointed out, the Senate has been cool to the death penalty bill.

Even if the House passes the proposed measure, it would be archived if the Senate does not act on it, according to Atienza.

Lawmakers opposing the revival of the death penalty defended on Sunday their constant checking of quorum at their plenary debates at the House, saying not only was it part of the rules but also a way to allow undecided colleagues to “weigh things on this extraordinary measure.”

“A quorum is basic parliamentary requirement to transact business. It is the duty of the majority to ensure attendance in deliberations as new inputs and perspectives are tackled. Many legislators are still in doubt and the plenary debates are important for us to weigh things on this extraordinary measure,” opposition lawmaker Akbayan partylist Representative Tom Villarin told the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Congress is “ruled by a set of rules and the calling of the roll is basic,” Atienza has insisted.

Atienza said the lack of quorum would mean no legitimate session in Congress.

“If we ask for a roll call, that is in accordance to the rules,” Atienz said. SFM