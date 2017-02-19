NBI takes custody of cops in crusader’s slay

SAN PEDRO CITY—The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has taken custody of Senior Inspector Magdaleno Pimentel Jr. and Insp. Markson Almeranez, the two police officers accused in the murder of anticrime crusader Zenaida Luz.

Luz’s partner Richard Albert said in a phone interview on Sunday that the policemen were now detained in an NBI facility in Manila.

Sr. Insp. Ruel Lito Fronda, the police chief of Gloria, Oriental Mindoro, confirmed this, saying the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Mindoro transferred them last Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its January 10 ruling, the Supreme Court granted the petition of the victim’s family to transfer the cases filed against the police officers to Manila “if only to prevent a miscarriage of justice.”

“It’s favorable to us now that the NBI has them,” Albert said, afraid that the officers might influence the trial through their connections in the police force in Mindoro.

Luz, head of the Citizens Crime Watch (CCW) in Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan (MIMAROPA), was gunned down in front of her rented apartment and CCW office in Gloria town on October 9. The motorcycle-riding gunmen, when accosted by the Gloria policemen, turned out to be Pimentel and Almeranez.

Pimentel was previously assigned in the Provincial Public Safety Company while Almeranez was former police chief of Socorro town in Oriental Mindoro. RAM/rga