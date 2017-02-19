Cop accidentally shoots drinking buddy in Batangas

BATANGAS CITY—A police officer assigned in Mandaluyong accidentally shot his drinking buddy in the latter’s house in Nasugbu town in Batangas province Sunday morning, police said.

Chief Inspector Dianne Del Rosario, Nasugbu police chief, identified the victim as Joseph Acedillo and the suspect as Police Officer 1 July Robelo.

Del Rosario said that the two were having a drinking spree in Acedillo’s house in Barangay (village) 4 around 1:45 a.m. when Robelo drew his firearm to show the victim but accidentally fired it, hitting the victim in the chest.

The victim was brought to Jabez Medical Center in Nasugbu for medical treatment while the suspect voluntarily surrendered at the Nasugbu police station. RAM/rga

