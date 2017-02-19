LOOK: Another oarfish found on Cagayan de Oro shore

An oarfish was found along the shore of Barangay (village) Gusa in Cagayan de Oro on Saturday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Jude Cyril Roque Viernes said the scale-less and silvery fish was about 15 meters long. It was found alive but later died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oarfish was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest bony fish to be recorded in 2015. Mature oarfish have an average length of 6 meters.

The fish got its name because its long pectoral fins resemble oars. It is also called the king of herrings because of their resemblance to the smaller herrings and fishes.

An oarfish was also washed ashore in Agusan del Norte last week days before a 6.7-magnitude quake hit Surigao City. YG/RAM/rga

RELATED STORY