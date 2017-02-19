Man killed by brother in Quezon

LUCENA CITY—A man stabbed dead his younger sibling in a heated argument in Lucban town in Quezon province shortly before midnight Saturday, police said Sunday.

Report said the suspect, Marlon Calisura, 23, arrived home in Barangay (village) Tinamnan around 11 p.m. and found his wife and younger brother JR fighting.

In a fit of anger, the suspect confronted JR and engaged him in a fist fight. Marlon then found a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed JR, police said.

The victim died while being taken to Lucban MMG Hospital. Police said the brothers were both drunk during the incident.

The suspect was arrested by police and detained in Lucban police jail. RAM/rga

