CPP open to crafting, signing joint ceasefire accord

DAVAO CITY—The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Sunday expressed openness to crafting and signing a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

The CPP, in a statement, said the originally scheduled meeting to discuss the details of a bilateral ceasefire agreement in The Netherlands on February 22 to 27 can proceed if President Rodrigo Duterte would decide to send the government negotiating panel.

“The Party and the New People’s Army (NPA) reiterate their support for efforts to forge a bilateral ceasefire agreement. The revolutionary forces are encouraged by the previous statements of GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) President Duterte that all political prisoners will be released within 48 hours once the bilateral ceasefire agreement is signed,” the CPP said.

The CPP admitted that negotiating the details of the ceasefire agreement will be challenging.

“We anticipate that negotiations concerning the terms of reference of a bilateral ceasefire agreement will be most difficult. The revolutionary forces are bound by principle to assert the withdrawal of the AFP’s (Armed Forces of the Philippines) operating troops from areas under the sway of the revolutionary government,” the CPP said.

But the communist movement expressed optimism that it is something that can be achieved.

“However difficult, the revolutionary forces are willing to work with the GRP negotiators to hammer out a bilateral ceasefire agreement that will be mutually acceptable and enforceable,” the CPP said.

Expressing it as a positive gesture, the CPP directed the New People’s Army to facilitate the immediate release of soldiers and police officers captured by different guerrilla units.

“As a positive gesture, the Party calls on all concerned NPA units to expedite the release of the six prisoners of war (POWs) captured over the past days. The NPA commands in charge of the custodial units can work closely with third party facilitators,” the CPP said.

Meanwhile, the CPP appealed to the government to also help ensure the safe travel of NDF consultants for the bilateral ceasefire agreement negotiations.

“To ensure success of the negotiations, the GRP can help facilitate the travel of the NDFP’s (National Democratic Front of the Philippines) ceasefire committee member and consultants,” the CPP said.

President Duterte earlier withdrew the government’s indefinite unilateral ceasefire and unilaterally cancelled the negotiations following the announcement of the NPA to end its own ceasefire effective February 10.

The NPA cited the alleged non-release of political prisoners and the continuing presence of government forces in the communities as reasons why the revolutionary movement decided to terminate its ceasefire.

Over 30 armed hostilities have been reported since then, leaving several combatants dead and wounded.

The NDF and President Duterte recently hinted at the possibility of resuming peace negotiations after back channel talks. RAM/rga