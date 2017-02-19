Rebs, soldiers ‘shoot for peace’

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao—Inside an Army headquarters here, soldiers and Moro rebels are firing their guns—not at each other, though.

They are taking part in a shooting competition organized by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process headed by Jesus Dureza, presidential adviser on the peace process.

“It’s a shoot for peace,” said Dureza adding that allowing soldiers and rebels to fire their guns in a friendly competition is a way to promote peace.

“You will see all of us there with a gun tucked on our sides,” said Dureza, a gun enthusiast.

Aside from soldiers and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front, media men and other gun lovers joined the competition, touted to be the biggest shooting contest organized in Mindanao.