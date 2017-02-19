De Lima safe in Crame, says PNP chief

FORT DEL PILAR, BAGUIO CITY—Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Saturday guaranteed Sen. Leila de Lima’s safety in Camp Crame where she could be detained on drug charges.

The PNP chief offered to take custody of De Lima to ensure she would not be harmed after she was charged with drug trafficking, a nonbailable offense, in the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

“I promise, she will be very very safe in Camp Crame,” Dela Rosa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the PNP Custodial Center as “the safest detention facility” in the country.

“We are just waiting for instructions from the competent courts,” Dela Rosa told reporters at the Philippine Military Academy.

Jinggoy Estrada and Bong Revilla, who had been charged with plunder in connection with pork barrel funds, are currently detained at the PNP custodial center in Camp Crame. —KIMBERLIE QUITASOL