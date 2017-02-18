AFP just awaiting formal order to join war on drugs

BAGUIO CITY—The Armed Forces of the Philippines is waiting for an executive order to finally formalize its support role in the government’s war against illegal drugs.

“The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ‘yan ang magiging main operating unit, mag-susupport lang kami (we will just support it). We will provide forces,” AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año told reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine Military Academy alumni homecoming.

The PDEA was tasked to take the lead in the administration’s war on drugs while the Philippine National Police is cleansing its ranks following the murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo allegedly by rogue policemen.

The AFP chief said they will share intelligence information with PDEA on anti-drug operations.

“We will share intelligence and sa lahat ng operation mayroon tayong kaukulang pwersa na tutulong sa kanila (in all operations, we will have specific contributions to them),” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, a guest of honor at the PMA alumni homecoming, renewed his call on police and military to help out in his campaign against drugs and terrorism.

Año said the message of the President, who is also the commander-in-chief of the police and military, was timely.

“Maganda ‘yung panawagan ng Pangulo at itong alumni homecoming tamang-tama ito para sa renewal of vow para sa mga especially graduates ng PMA. We give all our best para tuluyan na mapatahimik natin at mawala tong mga threats dito sa loob ng Pilipinas,” he said.

(We appreciate the call of the President and this alumni homecoming serves like a renewal of vow especially for the PMA graduates. We should all give our best to completely eradicate the threats in the Philippines.) IDL