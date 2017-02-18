Drug raps vs De Lima ‘illegal’–LP senators

Liberal Party senators Bam Aquino, Franklin Drilon and Francis Pangilinan on Friday slammed the filing of three drug-related cases against Senator Leila de Lima, calling it “illegal.”

“The Sandiganbayan, not the RTC, has jurisdiction over the case as the alleged wrongdoings were supposedly committed when she was Justice Secretary. We reiterate that an arrest based on trumped-up charges is illegal,” the senators from Liberal Party said in a statement.

“Furthermore, Senator De Lima was not able to file her counter-affidavit so we question whatever ruling the Department of Justice (DOJ) issued without hearing her side of the story,” they added.

On Friday, the DOJ filed charges against Senator De Lima at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court in connection with the senator’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs when she was still Justice Secretary.

The senators questioned the ruling that the DOJ issued without hearing De Lima’s side, as she was not able to file her counter-affidavit. They also appealed for “total impartiality in the dispensation of justice.”

“Senator De Lima has been pre-judged before any of the charges were filed as no less than the President vowed to destroy her in public and was sure De Lima would land in jail before any case was filed,” the lawmakers said.

They also called on Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to inhibit from any and all cases filed against the female senator.

The charges were for violation of Republic Act (RA) No. 9165 or Dangerous Drugs Act, Section 5, penalizing the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation” of illegal drugs. The senators said this falls under “other offenses committed by public officials” listed in the Sandiganbayan Law, and asserted that the Ombudsman has primary jurisdiction over cases like these.

“We maintain that if this warrant of arrest is served, it would be a clear violation of legal proceedings and is therefore a violation of her Constitutional right to due process,” they added. CDG