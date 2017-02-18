Duterte AMLC order just ‘political bluff’–Trillanes

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Saturday called President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to reveal his net worth mere “political bluff.”

“Political bluff lang yang panawagan niya sa AMLC kasi alam nya na hindi naman ito gagalaw basta-basta ng walang formal written request. At kahit na meron man, hindi mandato ng AMLC na magbilang ng net worth ng sino man,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“Kaya ang pinaka madali ay pumirma sya ng waiver ng bank secrecy na addressed sa bangko para makita ng publiko ang transaction history ng mga accounts niya,” he added.

(Duterte’s call on the AMLC is just a political bluff because he knows that the council won’t act without a formal written request. And even with one, it’s not the AMLC’s mandate to divulge anyone’s net worth.

So, the easiest way is for him to sign a bank secrecy waiver addressed to the bank so that the public can see the transaction history of his bank accounts.)

Duterte on Friday said that he has ordered the AMLC to reveal his true wealth and to investigate Trillanes’ accusation that he has billions in the bank.

The President also called the senator’s accusations “garbage,” and said that he would resign immediately if Trillanes could prove his claims.

On Thursday, the senator said it has been months since he first exposed Duterte’s bank accounts during the campaign season but Duterte has yet to reveal the history of his bank transactions.

“Tama na ‘yang mga bola mo Mr. President, buksan mo na kung wala kang tinatago,” Trillanes urged.

(Enough talk, Mr. President, [reveal your bank records] if you have nothing to hide.) CDG