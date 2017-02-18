Duterte tells De Lima: Face the music

DAVAO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he was confident about the government’s case against Sen. Leila de Lima, who was taken to court by the justice department on illegal drugs charges.

“She has to face the music. Actually, we have several witnesses and it took months to develop the case,” President Duterte said. “The Filipino public knows that.”

He said he believed the public knew who De Lima really was, stressing the evidence against her was strong even if she remained in denial.

On Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ challenge that he open his bank accounts to public scrutiny, the President said: “The problem with him is that he is stupid.”

He branded Trillanes’ claim as nothing more than rehashed allegations the senator made during the elections.

“[His] statement [is] a rehash of last elections’ issue, then he wants me to react and open my bank accounts? Am I his helper?” Mr. Duterte said. —ALLAN NAWAL