Comelec computer stolen in Wao, Lanao del sur

A computer of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the town of Wao, Lanao del Sur was stolen last month in still unclear circumstances.

Comelec chair Andres Bautista confirmed the theft of the Comelec computer, sometime in January, but declined to give further details.

“Just that the Comelec’s computer in Wao was stolen,” the top poll official said.

Bautista said the Comelec, through executive director Jose Tolentino Jr., has submitted a report to the National Privacy Commission on the theft.

The matter has been discussed by the Comelec en banc in its Feb. 8 meeting.

Bautista, however, assured that data inside the computer was encrypted and could not be easily be decrypted and accessed.

“We are still finding out if this was just an ordinary theft, or if there was something particular in the computer that was the target,” he said.