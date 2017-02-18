Slain Pasay man was police ‘asset’ for 15 years

A man described by the Pasay City police as one of their “assets” was killed by unidentified gunmen inside his house Thursday night.

Pascual Padilla, 54, a driver who was said to have served the local police as a confidential informant for 15 years, died of gunshot wounds in the head. He was asleep in the living room of his house on T. Innocencio Street, Barangay 104, when the shooter entered around 10:30 p.m.

The case investigator, PO3 Alberto Barangas, said two men on a motorcycle were earlier seen stopping outside Padilla’s house. One of them entered the house and shot Padilla at close range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Insp. Rolando Baula, head of the Pasay police investigation department, said it was possible Padilla was killed because he had served as a police asset, particularly in the campaign against illegal drugs in his community.—DEXTER CABALZA