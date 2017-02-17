Duterte orders AMLC: Reveal my true wealth, probe Trillanes charges

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to reveal his true wealth and investigate the accusations of Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV that he has billions in the bank.

“I have ordered AMLC and everybody to give information sa ano ang (on) what’s my worth in this, in terms of pesos in this planet so hindi ko kayo hiyain (I will not embarrass you),” Duterte said in a dinner with the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1967 at the Baguio Country Club on Friday.

“I only receive a salary and that’s it. I do not accept my allowances. Wala po ako (I have none), I avoided it and it will be so until the end of my term,” he added.

On Thursday, Trillanes repeated his claims that Duterte had over P2 billion in the bank.

The senator said it has been months since he first exposed Duterte’s bank accounts during the campaign season but Duterte has yet to reveal the history of his bank transactions.

During the dinner with military officials, the President called Trillanes’ accusations as garbage.

“It’s pure garbage,” he said. IDL