DOJ files 3 drug cases vs Lima, Dayan, others

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed on Friday three cases against Sen. Leila de Lima and others for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The three complaints were filed at 2:15 p.m. at the Office the Clerk of Court of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court.

Also accused in the first complaint were Ronnie Dayan, the senator’s former driver-bodyguard, and Rafael Ragos, former director of the Bureau of Corrections and deputy director of intelligence of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second complaint, the co-accused were Franklin Bucayu, former BuCor director, and Jose Adrian Dera. alias Jad De Vera, a nephew and close-in security detail of De Lima.

In the third complaint, the co-accused were De Lima’s former security aides Dayan, Dera, and Joenel Sanchez; Bucayu and his staff and alleged bagman Col. Wilfredo Elli, and Jaybee Sebastian, a high-profile inmate at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

All were charged with violation of Section 5, in relation to Section 3(jj), Section 26(b) and Section 28 of Republic Act No. 9165, for the alleged proliferation of illegal drugs at the NBP during De Lima’s term as justice secretary.

The cases will be raffled at 1 p.m. on Monday to determine the branch that will hear the cases. /atm/rga