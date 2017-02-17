Gov’t urges public to help fight NPA, rebel criminality

As the military stepped up its operations against communist rebels, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday called on communities to help them combat the New People’s Army (NPA) in their own ways.

“We must frustrate them at every turn by denying them foothold in our communities and by reporting all illegal and criminal activities to the proper authorities,” he said in a statement.

The NPA has been linked to bombings, burning of properties, extortion in communities, and kidnapping of soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Suspected NPA rebels burn equipment, abduct cop, 1 other in Bukidnon

President Rodrigo Duterte labeled the rebels as terrorists early this month after he scrapped the peace talks and the unilateral ceasefires of the government and the NPA bogged down.

“Your defenders remain resolute in defending your rights and welfare, especially against the NPA who occupies communities against the people’s wishes,” Lorenzana said.

The defense secretary also recently announced an all-out war against the rebels, which was criticized by some officials as it could lead to more deaths and human rights abuses.

Eight soldiers have been killed by the communists since January. CBB/rga