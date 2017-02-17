Rebuffed, Trillanes presses Duterte to open bank account

Stop the talk and just accept the challenge to make your bank accounts public.

This was how Senator Antonio Trillanes IV responded on Friday to President Rodrigo Duterte’s attacks against him after he revived his allegation that the President had over P2 billion bank deposits from 2006 to 2015.

Duterte said he would resign if the senator could prove the allegation as he also challenged him to bring the case against him to court.

READ: Prove it and I’ll resign immediately, Duterte tells Trillanes on bank accounts

ADVERTISEMENT

“Una, para sa kaalaman ng lahat, nagfile na ako ng plunder case against Pres. Duterte nung May 2016 pa at ginamit kong ebidensya ang mga hawak kong mga dokumento ukol sa questionable bank transactions nya. Kaya nananawagan din ako sa Ombudsman na paspasan na ang imbestigasyon nila tungkol dito,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“Ikalawa, tungkol naman sa mga pagiinsulto nya sa akin, hindi ko na sya papatulan. Pero hindi ko rin hahayaan na ilihis nya yung issue.”

“President Duterte, marami ka pang sinasabi, kung talagang wala kang itinatagong nakaw na yaman, tanggapin mo na ang hamon ko at buksan mo na ung transaction history ng bank accounts mo at kung mali ako, magreresign agad ako bilang Senador,” the senator added.

Trillanes, in a press conference at the Senate on Thursday, ressurected his allegations against the President and his family which he first raised during the campaign period in April last year.

But Duterte said he already answered the senator’s accusation even before he was elected to office last May.

“The people have already (decided). They placed me in the office with 16 million votes,” the President was quoted in the media as saying. CBB/rga