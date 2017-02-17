Duterte son: Trillanes already proven wrong

DAVAO CITY — Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte said he had once proven that Senator Antonio Trillanes IV lied when the latter accused him of being a drug user.

“He earlier accused me of being a drug user and when I had proven that I am not, now he accuses me of having millions in questionable wealth,” Duterte said referring to the result of the comprehensive drug test he took last year.

He said if Trillanes “could prove that I have those millions in the said bank accounts, then I will give them all to the victims of the earthquake in Surigao.” CBB

