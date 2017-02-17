Duterte slams Trillanes for getting ‘retainers,’ defends Honeylet

MANILA — President Duterte on Thursday night accused Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV of using his office to receive “retainers” and defended his partner Honeylet Avancena and daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, from the lawmaker’s allegations that they received millions in their bank account.

Mr. Duterte unleashed his own tirade against Trillanes as he denied the latter’s accusation that he had over P2 billion in his bank account.

He said he would willingly give up the presidency if Trillanes’ statement could be proven.

“This I can say: If Trillanes can prove his allegation that I have amassed P2 billion illegally, or if that bank account under my name has a total deposit at one time of even just half a billion, I would resign as President immediately,” he said in his video message.

Trillanes’ allegations were old news and he had answered these even before he became President.

He has also belittled Trillanes’ dare for him to resign, pointing out that the senator is on his last term and would have no more political career to speak of after the end of his term. This explained his penchant for always daring the President to resign, he said.

Trillanes also has his own illicit activities, according to Mr. Duterte.

“It is known in the Senate that Trillanes uses his office to ask for retainers and this has become a lucrative business for him,” he said.

He said Trillanes should go to court, and advised him to “stop opening his mouth when he has nothing to say anyway.”

He called Trillanes’ accounting “amusing” as he even included the day to day banking transactions of Avancena, showing his ignorance of the banking business.

He also said Avancena has been earning her own money, as she had businesses even before he became President.

Avancena started her donut business 18 years ago and has been supplying meat to five malls in Davao, he pointed out.

“Diyan kalaki ang pera ng babaeng yan. Matyaga. Di kagaya mo ambisyoso (That’s how her money grew. She is diligent. Not like you who is ambitious.),” he said.

As for his daughter Sara, he said she was a lawyer by profession and “she has clients who actually pay for her services and not from illegal retainers which Trillanes is so used to so doing.”

Mr. Duterte also taunted Trillanes for his failed coup attempts.

“May mutiny-mutiny ka pa wala ka naman pala bayag. Taas naman kaagad ang kamay pagdating ng pulis. Nakakahiya ka, sa totoo lang (You stage mutinies, yet you have no balls. You raised your hands in surrender immediately when the police came. You are a shame, to tell the truth),” he said.

If Trillanes’ family has been going hungry, he should not drag other families into his misery, the President further said.

He said he was not so impoverished because his father, a governor, left them something.

“What was left with you? Air and arrogance. Tulisan ka (You’re a bandit), to tell the truth,” he added. (With reports from Nico Alconaba, Inquirer Mindanao) SFM