Duterte to Trillanes: Prove my P2-B bank deposit and I’ll resign

Prove it and I will resign.

That was the counterchallenge given by President Rodrigo Duterte to Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV who claimed that he had over P2 billion in the bank.

The senator said the President should make public his bank transaction to disprove he had P2.2 billion in three bank branches from 2006 to 2015.

“If Trillanes can prove his allegation that I have amassed P2 billion illegally or if that bank account under my name has a total deposit at one time or even just half a billion, I will resign as President immediately,” he said in taped interview at presidential guest house in Panacan, Davao City on Thursday night.

“I would advise Trillanes to go to court and file the proper case against me and advise him further to stop opening his mouth when he has nothing to say,” he added.

The President also responded to Trillanes who also said that his common law wife, Honeylet Avanceña, had millions deposited in the bank.

He said Honeylet worked hard for her money unlike the senator whom he described as “ambitious.”

“Si Honeylet started her doughnut business 18 years ago. She supplies meat [to] five malls [here in] Davao. Diyan kalaki ang pera ng babaeng iyan (That’s where she gets her fortune),” he said.

Duterte said Trillanes had nothing to lose if he resigns from office.

“Trillanes is already on his last term and will have nothing to lose if he resigns from office which explains his penchant for always daring President[s] to resign,” he said.