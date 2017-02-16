‘Rot in hell,’ Duterte’s son tells Trillanes for making ‘wild accusations’

Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte hit back on Thursday at Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV for “again throwing wild accusations” against his family, including his father, President Rodrigo Duterte.”

Trillanes had earlier held a news conference during which he revived his accusation that the Duterte patriarch had at least P2 billion in various bank accounts that belonged to him and his children Paolo (P104 million), Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio (P121 million), and Sebastian (P143 milllion), Duterte’s common-law wife Cielito “Honeylet” Salvador Avanceña (P188 million); and Samuel Cang Uy (P118 million), one of Duterte’s campaign donors.

“If this senator, whose name is not worth mentioning, could prove that I have those millions in the said bank accounts, then I will give them all to the victims of the earthquake in Surigao,” Vice Mayor Duterte said in his statement.

He noted that, during the election campaign, Trillanes had also accused him of being being a drug user.

“And when I had proven that I am not, now he accuses me of having millions in questionable wealth,” the vice mayor said.

“If I may suggest for him to take a psychiatric test as something is very very wrong with his mind,” he added.

He dared Trillanes to just give up his post, saying: “Kung gusto mo magresign Senator Ugok, magresign ka na. Huwag ka na madami pang dahilan. You are a useless senator and the people of the Philippines no longer believe you. You can rot in hell for all we care!” /atm

