2 patients try to escape Ecija drug rehab center

CABANATUAN CITY — Two patients tried to escape the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (DATRC) operating inside Fort Ramon Magsaysay in Palayan City on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 15).

DATRC personnel managed to capture the patients, and have returned them back to the facility to undergo treatment, said Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial in a telephone interview on Thursday (Feb. 16).

The patients, both Nueva Ecija residents, fled through a government reforestation area at the back of the 10-hectare facility at about 1 p.m. and were caught following an hour-long chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, another resident attempted to run away by taking a passenger jeepney that passed near the facility.

This prompted Fort Magsaysay officials to direct passenger jeepney routes away from DATRC. Fort Magsaysay is a military reservation.

Ubial said the DATRC has been treating 137 patients.

The facility is equipped to handle 10,000 patients, and is being operated by the Department of Health. SFM