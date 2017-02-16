Trillanes drags Duterte into BI bribery scandal

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Thursday dragged President Rodrigo Duterte into another controversy – this time involving the reported P50 million bribery-extortion scandal at the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Trillanes, citing his own information, said Duterte was the “President” being referred to by former BI Associate Commissioner Al Argosino in his two messages to former police officer Wenceslas “Wally” Sombero Jr.

It was Sombero, who allegedly handed the money to Argosino and former BI Associate Commissioner Michael Robles last November 27, supposedly in exchange for the release of arrested workers at businessman Jack Lam’s casino hotel in Clark, Pampanga.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Base sa aking impormasyon, ang President na tinutukoy ni Argosino sa kanyang text messages ay si President Duterte mismo,” Trillanes told reporters

(Based on my information, the President being referred to by Argosino in his text messages is President Duterte.)

During the ongoing hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee, Trillanes asked about Sombero’s own affidavit where the latter attached a copy of his exchange of messages with Argosino.

One text from Argosino to Sombero reads: “Very good! Proceed as planned. I’am arranging a meeting with with a person with very good connection with the President. I may bring him to you and Jack Lamb (sic) for discussion. Confidential lang po muna please.”

Asked whether he believes the President might have knowledge about the alleged extortion try against Lam, Trillanes said: Yes, based dito sa nangyayri na ito kasi hindi mangyayari lahat ito kung walang imprimatur ng Presidente…”

(Yes, based on what’s happening now because this scandal will not happen without the President’s imprimatur.)

The senator also believes that the President, through Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, was going after Lam to favor another businessman, Kim Wong.

Wong is the same person implicated in the $81 million money-laundering scandal last year.

READ: Wong names 2 foreigners

Wong’s name cropped up during the hearing when the committee chair, Senator Richard Gordon, asked if it was true that the businessman was given 20 permits by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.(Pagcor) to operate offshore gaming in the country.

Responding to Gordon’s query, Pagcor’s representative told the committee that Eastern Hawaii Leisure Co. reportedly owned by Wong’s son, was the only company that was granted permits by the agency.

Trillanes pointed out why Pagcor granted more than 30 online gaming licenses when the President had already ordered the closure of all online gambling firms.

READ: Duterte orders closure of all online gaming firms

“You don’t have to be a genius to piece these things together. Dito lang kasi, it’s unfortunate dito sa hearing na ito nakatutok dun sa mga galamay lang e,” the senator said.

(It’s unfortunate that this hearing is just focusing on the accomplices.)