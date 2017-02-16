Pagcor head in hot water for hosting party attended by ex-BI execs

An official of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) was caught in a web of a corruption controversy at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for hosting a birthday party attended by two personalities tagged in the scandal.

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said he found it ”too much of a coincidence” that former BI Associate Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles had brought the alleged bribe money that they received from the camp of businessman Jack Lam to the birthday party of Pagcor President Alfred Lim last November 27.

Argosino and Robles have admitted receiving P50 million from Lam’s alleged representative, Wally Sombero Jr., during a meeting at a restaurant of the City of Dreams in Parañaque City, which started in the evening of November 26 until the morning of November 27. The two claimed though that P2 million went to Sombero.

After the meeting, the two former immigration officials earlier claimed to have split the money, brought it home and consolidated it when they met at Lim’s birthday party at his house in Dasmariñas, Cavite on the night of November 27.

“It’s just too much of a coincidence for me and for a lot people but you can give your side. Ka-brod nyo si Atty. Argonsio, Atty. Robles natakot sila na baka mawala ang pera kaya pinaghati nila yung pera, yung isa inuwi P20 million, yung isa inuwi (Atty. Argonsio and Atty. Robles are your fraternity brothers and they were feared losing the money so they decided to split it, one kep the P20 million, the other got the) P30 million and yet they agree to travel all the way to Dasmariñas, Cavite to your house, which happened to your birthday and put the money together there in the parking lot of your house…” Escudero said during an ongoing Senate blue ribbon committee’s hearing on the issue on Thursday.

“It’s just so happened that Pagcor is conducting its current operations and licensing online gaming, too. It’s just too much of a coincidence for me and for a lot of people so if you can kindly clear the air…I’m not making any accusations, Sir,” the senator said.

Lim said Robles and Argosino’s decision to consolidate the money at his house was “beyond” him. He pointed out that he had about 450 guests at that time and that he could not even remember greeting the two fraternity brothers.

“And it’s impossible for me to have any participation whatsoever in that kind of transaction,” the Pagcor official said.

“So it’s purely coincidental that they decided to bring the money all the way to Cavite and consolidate it in the parking lot of your house?” Escudero asked again.

“I don’t know your, honor, about their transaction. I have no knowledge about their transaction,” Lim stressed. RAM/rga

