Robredo lawyer:  Marcos has not proven anything in poll fraud case

MANILA — The lead counsel of Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday shrugged off as “a procedural matter” the resolution of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) junking Robredo’s motion to dismiss the electoral protest of Bongbong Marcos.

“It only means that the PET will proceed with the case. It does not in any way reflect the validity or merits of any allegation of fraud or irregularity contesting the proclamation of Vice President Leni Robredo,” lawyer Romulo Macalintal said in a statement.

Macalintal said the case would still go through the usual tedious and lengthy process of revision and recount of the ballots.

“The ballot boxes and their contents would be retrieved from various provinces to be brought to the PET for the recount,” he said.

Macalintal said the PET stressed that “as to the veracity of the protestant’s allegations, nothing yet has been proved.”

This meant that Mr. Marcos was just given the opportunity to prove his case, he said.

According to Macalintal, the purpose of assailing the substance of Marcos’ protest is to verify its compliance with the strict requirements of the rules as applied by the Supreme Court in various election protests. SFM