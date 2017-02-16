Sara Duterte willing to give Trillanes P121M she supposedly owns

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said on Thursday she would be willing to give the money that Senator Antonio Trillanes III claimed she owned if he could say where to find it.

“If Trillanes can show where my alleged Php121 million is right now and how it became illegal, kunin natin at ibigay ko sa inyo lahat (let’s bring it out and give it to everybody),” the mayor said in a statement.

“Wala akong postura labas sa kung ano ang nakikita ng lahat. (I never postured to be anything in public). I never pretended to be what I am not,” she added.

The young Duterte, who replaced her father as mayor of the city, said she has read the press statement of Trillanes “and the challenge to answer the allegations was addressed to the President.”

“Let us allow PRD to decide on how he wants this issue to go down,” she said. SFM/rga