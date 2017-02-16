Palace downplays Trillanes rehashed claim Duterte had over P2B

Malacañang downplayed on Thursday the “rehashed” allegations of Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV that President Rodrigo Duterte owned more than P2 billion in bank accounts.

“Basically, he’s just bringing out old issues,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters in a Palace briefing.

Abella told Trillanes to go to proper authorities to prove his allegations.

“If he has something in mind, he should go to proper authorities and do it according to due process,” he said.

The Palace official said Duterte would release his bank transactions “if necessary and within the right context” but not in response to grandstanding.

On Thursday, Trillanes revived his allegation that Duterte owned billions in bank accounts.

The senator said it has been months since he first exposed Duterte’s bank accounts but said the President has yet to show evidence to disprove his claims.

Trillanes said he would resign if proven wrong about his accusations. RAM/rga