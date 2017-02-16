Cayetano dares Trillanes to prove Duterte had P2.2 billion

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said on Thursday that Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV should be the one to prove that President Duterte indeed had P2.2 billion in his bank accounts.

Minutes after Trillanes held a news conference to challenge anew the President to open his bank accounts to the public, Cayetano spoke to reporters to dismiss his colleague’s latest claims against the Chief Executive.

“This is another desperate attempt of Sen. Trillanes to stop reforms that are happening now because many of his patrons or those behind him are being hit by these reforms,” Cayetano said.

He said since Trillanes accused the President of having this big amount of money stashed in bank accounts during the campaign last year, Mr. Duterte had issued a bank waiver and the bank had said there was no such amount.

“So it’s a settled issue,” Cayetano said.

“The challenge goes back to Sen. Trillanes. Prove it, don’t just throw out motherhood statements and documents that your office was producing itself,” he also said. CBB/rga