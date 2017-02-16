Documents: Duterte common-law wife had close to P200M in banks

Aside from P2.2-billion bank deposits that President Rodrigo Duterte allegedly owned, his common-law wife also had close to P200 million in separate bank accounts, according to documents that Senator Antonio Trillanes IV distributed to the media on Thursday.

An 18-page document that Trillanes furnished the media during a press conference at the Senate showed that Duterte’s partner, Cielito “Honeylet” Salvador-Avanceña, had a total of P187,159,085.90 bank transactions from July 14, 2004 to March 4, 2016.

The biggest transaction—a cash deposit of P4,349,709—was recorded on December 29, 2014. The money was supposedly deposited in Avanceña’s account at the Bank of the Philippine Island (BPI) main branch in Davao, the President’s hometown province.

Two separate transactions both amounting to P3,112,010.54 inter-account transfers and another P3,085,136.54 inter-account transfer, were also recorded under Avanceña’s name at the BPI main-Davao all on May 13, 2015.

In 2016 alone, nine following transactions were allegedly recorded under Avanceña’s name either at her alleged BPI or in Metropolitan Bank in Davao:

January 8, 2016, cash deposit of P887,100.00 at BPI-Davao main January 18, 2016, cash deposit of P1,500,000 at BPI-Davao main February 1, 2016, inter-account transfers of P646,182.44 at Metropolitan Bank February 11, 2016, check deposit of P621,725 at Metropolitan Bank February 19, 2016, inter-account transfers of P3,323,867.90 at BPI-Davao main February 19, 2016, inter-account transfers of P3,323,867.90 at BPI-Davao main February 19, 2016, inter-account transfers of P3,323,867.90 at BPI-Davao main February 19, 2016, time deposit pre-termination-credit memo of P3,323,867.90 at BPI-Davao main March 4, 2016, inter-account transfers of P571,611.13 at Metropolitan Bank

In April, 2016, Trillanes disclosed that Duterte himself had a total of P2.2 billion bank deposits in various banks from 2006 to 2015.

The senator released the documents pertaining to Duterte’s alleged bank transactions as well as the alleged records of his three children’s bank accounts.

The documents showed that Duterte’s daughter, Sara Zimmerman Duterte-Carpio, had P121,109,236.15 from April 2003 to March 29, 2016; and his sons Paolo and Sebastian P104,282,161.65 and P143,493,236.67, respectively. RAM/rga