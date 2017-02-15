Gov’t firm on ‘no ransom policy’ amid Abu threat to kill German

The government remained firm on its no ransom policy amid the appeal of German Jurgen Kantner who was kidnapped and held hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants in November 2016.

Kantner said in a video seen Tuesday that the militants were threatening to behead him if they fail to receive a ransom within 12 days.

“The government stands firm on our no ransom policy. The AFP has been directed to continue and intensify its military operations,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

In the video circulated by SITE Intelligence Group, Kantner said the bandit group threatened to behead him if the P30 million ransom would not be paid before 3 p.m. on February 26.

“The government will continue efforts to safely rescue all hostages held by these terrorists. It is also working closely with the concerned local governments as well as other sectors to facilitate the safe rescue of Mr. Jurgen Kantner,” Abella said.

For his part, Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza on Tuesday vowed: “I will never stop appealing to the captors to spare the lives of those innocent victims for the sake of their families and loved ones.”