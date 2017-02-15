Wednesday, February 15, 2017
CA OKs Aguirre’s appointment

- Reporter / @MAgerINQ
/ 01:33 PM February 15, 2017
Justice Sec. Vitaliano Aguirre.
The Commission on Appointments (CA) has confirmed the ad interim appointment of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

No CA member objected when Senator Loren Legarda moved to approve Aguirre’s appointment on Wednesday.

It was Legarda, who presided over Aguirre’s confirmation hearing at the CA’s committee on justice and judicial bar and council, which she chairs.

The committee endorsed Aguirre’s confirmation to the CA plenary despite opposition of Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. RAM

