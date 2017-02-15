Aguirre apologizes to Trillanes for name-calling

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II apologized on Wednesday to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, whom he had called names such as as “stupid senator,” “coward” and “sundalong kanin” (useless soldier).

Aguirre offered the apology to Trillanes after the latter confronted him during the hearing of the Commission on Appointments’ committee on justice and judicial bar council for his insulting remarks against him.

“Due to the pressure and volume of my work, I might have hurt people in my choice of words and for that I profusely apologize specifically to Senator Trillanes,” the Justice Secretary said.

“I value opinions and I value opposition. That’s democracy at work and I consider it as part of the confirmation process,” he added.

Aguirre earlier admitted calling Trillanes names after the senator accused him of being involved in the P50-million bribery scandal at the Bureau of Immigrations. CDG