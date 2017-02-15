Aguirre ‘shamelessly’ uses post to persecute critics—Trillanes

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV appeared at Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II’s confirmation hearing in the Senate on Wednesday to block the latter’s ad interim appointment.

In opposing Aguirre’s appointment, Trillanes raised the recent report that the Justice Secretary had allegedly used his position to give “unwarranted benefits” to convicted prisoners who testified against Senator Leila De Lima during the hearings of the House of Representatives.

“I have taken the extraordinary step of filing this formal opposition to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Mr. Vitaliano Aguirre II as Secretary of the Department of Justice because I certainly believe that his appointment would be inimical to the public interest,” the senator said, reading his sworn opposition.

“The reason I say so is because this early even before his formal confirmation, Mr. Aguirre has publicly and shamelessly displayed his penchant for using his office to persecute and pin down the critics of the administration,” he said.

Trillanes said Aguirre’ public actions only showed that “he is impatient, unrestrained, and intemperate in his manner and language” even resorting to insulting people and name-calling.

“On top of this, there is damning evidence in the form of official document and communications indicating that Secretary Aguirre apparently used his position to give unwarranted benefits to the convicted prisoners who were utilized as witnesses in the hearings of the House of Representatives against Senator Leila de Lima by allowing them to enjoy lavish lifestyles and permitting them to install or use electronic gadgets, cellphones, TVs and air-conditioners while they were detained at the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Detention Center in Camp Aguinaldo,” he said.

The senator also reiterated how Aguirre called him names such as “son of a bitch,” “stupid senator,” coward, and “sundalong kanin” (useless soldier).

Trillanes then asked the panel to suspend consideration of the nominee’s confirmation, pending investigation of various allegations against him. IDL