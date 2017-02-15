Palace media handlers can’t agree on what Duterte meant

After seven months in office, the two most senior officials of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) are still apparently unable to effectively convey some of President Duterte’s most important messages.

In the latest confusion, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella and Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar issued conflicting statements on Mr. Duterte’s promise to release P2 billion in financial aid to Surigao del Norte province during his visit to Surigao City, which was struck by a powerful earthquake two days earlier.

On Monday, Andanar said the fund was meant to help those who might lose their jobs after Environment Secretary Gina Lopez ordered the closure of 23 mines, four of which are located in Surigao del Norte.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andanar made the clarification after major newspapers reported that the President had pledged the P2 billion for survivors of the 6.7-magnitude earthquake.

On Tuesday, Abella, a PCO undersecretary, said the money was really for the quake victims.

Translating Mr. Duterte’s speech in Cebuano, Abella quoted the President as saying: “I will release a little money. So please use it carefully, especially for those who lost properties and their (loved ones).”

“Is P2 billion enough? I don’t think you can use all of that,” the President told the survivors, according to Abella.

Explaining the confusion, he said it was important to understand “the primary source” of the information.

“The essence of the statement is not the P2 billion, but…the statement that he would release the money and the funds to supply the needs of those affected by the earthquake,” Abella said.

Asked if Andanar released incorrect information to the media, he said: “I am not saying that he relayed wrong information.”

Andanar and Abella had issued conflicting statements in the past.

When Mr. Duterte declared a state of lawlessness following a deadly bomb attack in Davao City in September last year, Andanar said the order covered only the provinces in Mindanao. Abella said the President’s declaration covered the entire country.